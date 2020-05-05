Arkansas lifts ban on some out of state travelers

The restriction for recreational travelers is lifted for non-hot spot states across the country.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (May 5) that Arkansas will lift its ban on certain out of state travelers.

If you return from a hot spot anywhere in the country to Arkansas, you are expected to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The department of health will determine what states are considered hot spots.

The governor says some of the hot spots are New York, New Jersey, New Orleans and Connecticut. He says the hot spot list could change over time.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said they will be addressing the reopening of public pools with restrictions sometime this week.

Governor Hutchinson also announced he has signed a proclamation to the executive order that extends the state emergency for another 45 days.

COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas as of May 5: