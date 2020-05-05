x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Arkansas lifts ban on some out of state travelers

The restriction for recreational travelers is lifted for non-hot spot states across the country.
Credit: KFSM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (May 5) that Arkansas will lift its ban on certain out of state travelers.

The restriction for recreational travelers is lifted for non-hot spot states across the country.

If you return from a hot spot anywhere in the country to Arkansas, you are expected to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The department of health will determine what states are considered hot spots. 

The governor says some of the hot spots are New York, New Jersey, New Orleans and Connecticut. He says the hot spot list could change over time. 

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said they will be addressing the reopening of public pools with restrictions sometime this week. 

RELATED: Gov. announces plans to reopen state parks

Governor Hutchinson also announced he has signed a proclamation to the executive order that extends the state emergency for another 45 days.

COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas as of May 5:

  • 3,496 cases (up 38) 
  • Of the 38 new cases, 4 are from correction institutes 
  • 89 hospitalized (down 2) 
  • 83 deaths 
  • 1,364 active cases 
  • 16 on ventilators 
  • 2,050 recoveries (up 34) 
  • 45 nursing homes with 1 or more cases 
  • 261 nursing home residents (up 16), 148 staff (up 1), 32 deaths (up 1) 
  • 876 inmates from Cummins (up 3) 
  • 264 cases from Forrest City Correctional Facility

RELATED: State passes $55M grant program for Arkansas businesses

RELATED: Arkansas hair salons & barbershops reopening May 6th