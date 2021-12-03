Suspect arrested in overnight shooting at Econo Lodge in Fayetteville

The victim identified 20-year-old Tyonte Redden as the man who shot him while he was on his knees, begging not to be shot.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 20-year-old suspect has been identified in a shooting that happened at the Econo Lodge in Fayetteville at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.

One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim identified 20-year-old Tyonte Redden, nicknamed "Ty Ty," as the man who shot him while he was on his knees, begging not to be shot, according to Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett.

The victim said he was inside a room at the Econo Lodge with two other people when Redden came into the room to buy drugs, according to Durrett.

Durret's report says the victim and another male started arguing over gang relationships and Redden pulled out a firearm. The victim and another male started fighting with Redden over the firearm but were not able to take it away from him.

The victim told police Redden pointed the firearm, made them kneel, and asked if they were going to snitch while pointing the gun at them, Durrett says.

The victim stated at this point he was on his knees with his hands and begging Redden saying he was not a snitch.

Reddin was arrested on Saturday, March 13 on N. Bragg Ave. in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police did not release details about his arrest.