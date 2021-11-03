x
Police: Two people shot in southwest Fayetteville

Police believe the shootings happened during a drug deal.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in southwest Fayetteville. 

According to a social media post from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to 1000 S. Futrall Dr. just before 11 p.m. Wednesday (March 11) for a shooting. 

Officers located two gunshot victims, both of who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, at the scene. 

Police believe the shootings happened during a drug deal, according to the post.

The identities of the people who were shot have not been released, and police did not release details about a suspect.  

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public at this time. 

