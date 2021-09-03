Northwest Arkansas man pleads guilty to two capital murder charges

Dekota Harvey was convicted for killing a 20-year-old woman at a Fayetteville apartment and later killing his cellmate.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dekota Harvey pled guilty to two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted capital murder in court on Tuesday (March 9).

Harvey, 24, was arrested for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Elizabeth Dawson at a Fayetteville apartment complex in 2019. He's also accused of shooting and injuring another woman inside the home.

Harvey faced a capital murder charge and an attempted capital murder charge in connection with the shootings.

While in jail, he admitted to killing another inmate, Luis Cobos-Cenobio, who Harvey said wanted to die.

Another capital murder charge was issued for Harvey for the death of Cobos-Cenobio.

Harvey has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

He faced the death penalty in Arkansas for the crimes. But, by pleading guilty, he will avoid capital punishment.