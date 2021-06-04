Sen. Cotton talks foreign policy, D.C. statehood, Supreme Court expansion and his political future

Cotton, the state’s junior senator, was re-elected to a six-year term in November 2020. He was active on the campaign trail for fellow Republicans in 2020 and expects to travel broadly to support GOP candidates in 2022. He’s still not willing to discuss speculation that he may be a Presidential candidate in 2024.

“I don’t want to speculate about elections that are three years off in the future. Because right now, our focus should be stopping the Biden agenda in Congress. And then in the medium term, trying to win back the Congress in 2022,” he said in a Talk Business & Politics interview. “One reason I’m going to Iowa, [Sen.] Chuck Grassley is running for re-election, and because Iowa’s House races really at the center of the political universe. Three of them were extremely competitive last year. One of them won by just six votes.”