Arkansas governor vetoes bill nullifying gun restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video attached is an interview between Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Arkansas' Republican governor has vetoed legislation that would prohibit local police from enforcing federal gun laws, saying the measure would jeopardize law enforcement and the public.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday rejected the measure sent to him by the Republican-led Legislature that would have imposed criminal fines on state and local law enforcement officers for assisting with federal firearms restrictions that it says infringe on the Second Amendment.

The Legislature could still enact the bill by overriding Hutchinson’s veto through a simple majority vote.