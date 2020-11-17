Collision between garbage truck and a semi hauling lumber slowing traffic on Hwy. 71 near Mansfield

A photo from the scene shows the garbage truck slammed into the back of the semi hauling lumber.

MANSFIELD, Ark. — An accident involving a garbage truck and a semi hauling lumber has traffic stalled on Hwy. 71 in front of the West Fraser- Mansfield Sawmill in south Sebastian County near Mansfield and Huntington.

A photo from the scene shows the garbage truck slammed into the back of the semi hauling lumber. It's unclear at this time if there are any injuries from the wreck.

Sebastian County Emergency Management has been called to the scene due to fuel spilling on the road.