x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Multiple accidents on I-40 brings traffic to a crawl in the River Valley, two deaths reported

Drivers are still at a standstill on I-40 east of Clarksville due to several cars crashing in the area this morning.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Drivers are still at a standstill along parts of I-40 east of Clarksville due to several cars crashing in the area Wednesday (Sept. 16) morning. According to Bill Sadler with Arkansas State Police, two people died from the wrecks.

Emergency management crews told 5NEWS several accidents in the east and westbound lanes of I-40 near Knoxville either shut down drivers or slowed them. 

Sadler said that there were two collisions, one involving two vehicles and another involving five and that a semi fire was caused by one of them. 

Credit: KFSM

Police in the area spent the entire morning re-routing traffic onto Highway 64.

Traffic heading into Russellville was also slow-moving. 

No information has been released about the victims in the crashes. 

Check back with 5NEWS as we learn more about the accidents. 

RELATED: One man dead following motorcycle wreck in Bella Vista

RELATED: Military drone crashes in Lavaca