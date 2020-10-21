Out-of-state travelers get unfortunate welcome to Oklahoma in deer vs. vehicle accident

Roland Fire Department says three young travelers who hit a wooden cross before hitting an Oklahoma welcome sign were “definitely blessed.”

ROLAND, Oklahoma — Roland firefighters were dispatched to a “vehicle vs. deer” accident on I-40 at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 20) morning.

Three young out-of-state travelers hit a wooden cross before hitting an Oklahoma welcome sign, according to Roland Fire Department (RFD).

In a Facebook post, RFD shared photos of the wrecked car, cross and welcome sign, writing, “An unfortunate way for Oklahoma to welcome out of state travelers.”

It is unclear if the deer was hit, but there were no human injuries.

One of the photos shows the wooden cross leaning against the state welcome sign, hit but not broken, after the wreck. RFD added, “They were definitely blessed!”