Sebastian County reports first coronavirus death

Sebastion County has reported its first coronavirus death.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Sebastian County Coroner, Ken Hobbs confirmed that Sebastian County has reported its first death from COVID-19.

According to the coroner, he was notified by Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. 

He is now reporting it to the ADH.

The coroner was told the victim was in relatively good health before contracting coronavirus, and then died from it.

The victim's name is not being released at this time, but the coroner said he believes the person is Hispanic.

The victim was at Mercy in the ICU.

