Arkansas sees largest one day increase of positive coronavirus cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas has seen a record number of confirmed community cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 261 new cases, Northwest Arkansas has seen the largest one day increase of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Benton and Washington Counties have the highest number of new cases in the state. Benton County has 85 new cases while Washington County has 25 new cases.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said 70% of Benton County's new cases are in Rogers and 80% of Washington County's new cases are in Springdale.

Dr. Smith said of the new cases a majority of them are from the Latino community.

The average age of new cases in Benton County is 40 years old and 38 years old in Washington County.

Dr. Nate Smith says a majority of those we tested positive for COVID-19 in the state have been asymptomatic. In the last two weeks, 74% of the people tested have had no symptoms.

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson, the following are the newest numbers in the state:

6,538 positive cases (up 261)

1,830 active cases

4,583 recoveries

104 hospitalizations (down 4)

27 on ventilators (up 5)

125 deaths (up 5)