Tis’ the season to go virtual: Sam’s Club offers live North Pole experience with diverse group of Santas

Sam’s Club is giving its members an exclusive Santa experience, including photo and video keepsakes, Christmas-themed activities to enjoy and more.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam’s Club members have a reason to be jolly and bright.

This year, Sam’s Club is offering its members a free, virtual Santa experience with an exclusive look into the North Pole.

Members can choose from a diverse group of Santa’s and enter their names and ages for a more personalized Santa experience.

A photo and video of the visit will be given to members so they can share the moment with their friends and family. Sam’s Club is encouraging families to share their keepsakes on social using #SamsSanta.

Beginning Tuesday (Nov. 17), Sam’s Club members can book their live visit here. Only members can schedule visits.

The sessions will be booked first come first serve and are expected to fill up quickly. There is a limit of one Santa visit per membership, but multiple children are welcome to attend the visit.

In addition to the virtual visit and photo/video keepsakes, Sam’s Club is giving its members fun, Christmas-themed activities to enjoy while waiting for Santa.

Members can download coloring book pages to color and show Santa during their visit, learn recipes so they can make tasty treats to set out for the “jolly ol’ elf” and his reindeer on Christmas Eve and browse the toy shop for last-minute gifts.

Members will also be able to write a letter to Santa and are reminded to check their email to see his reply.

Additional Information on Sam's Club Virtual Santa Experience:

You must have a Sam’s Club Photo Account to sign up – the website will direct you to log in to your Sam’s Club Photo account or create one if you don’t have one

Members will be able to select the Santa that best suits their family as we will have diverse options available (Hispanic, Black and White)

To personalize the visit, members can provide details on each child including their name, age and something they want Santa to mention or ask the child

Once a member books a session, they will receive three emails: Confirmation email with details on their confirmed date and time and a link to their visit Reminder email one week prior to their scheduled visit Follow-up email with instructions to download their photo and video after their Santa visit

Members should be sure to check their spam folder if they are not seeing the emails

Members should download Zoom as this is the platform for the visits

If a member was unable to book a visit because they were all reserved, they can still connect their children with Santa! The website has a Kids Activities section that allows you to create and send a letter to Santa and you’ll receive a response.

There’s also fun activities your children can do to prepare for their visit with Santa - whether it’s a virtual visit or preparing for him to come on Christmas Eve. Activities include recipes for Santa’s favorite cookies, treats for the reindeer, coloring pages and a toy shop to get ideas for your wish list