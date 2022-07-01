Ruling could come soon in Fort Smith recycling lawsuit

A ruling could soon be issued in the 2017 lawsuit filed by against the City of Fort Smith alleging the city lied to residents about its recycling efforts.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A ruling could be issued early next week in a lawsuit filed in late 2017 by Jennifer Merriott against the city of Fort Smith alleging the city lied for almost three years to residents about recycling efforts. The city has admitted to redirecting recycling to its landfill.

Whit Hyman, an attorney for Merriott with Fort Smith-based King Law Group, told Talk Business & Politics they are asking for around $825,000 in refunds from the city to residents. Merriott initially asked for a $1.14 million settlement. When the city refused that deal, the suit was heard by Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Tabor.

The city took recyclable materials to the landfill from October 2014 to June 2017, though residents were not notified that recyclables were not being recycled. From October 2014 to June 2016 some of the city’s recyclable material was taken to Green Source Recycling in Clarksville, though during that time 89% of the recyclable material was dumped in the landfill.

