List: Areas in Arkansas asked to conserve water

Some Arkansas counties and cities are asking residents to conserve water as drought conditions weigh on the local water supply.

ARKANSAS, USA — Due to record-high temperatures across the state mixed with drought conditions, more counties and cities in Arkansas are asking residents to conserve water.

The National Weather Service predicts above-average temperatures for the next eight to 14 days with little to no rain in the state.

Officials say that water systems are seeing increased use and demand while experiencing hotter and drier than usual temperatures.

Below is a list of cities and counties that are asking residents to conserve water:

In southern Sebastian County, communities Mansfield, Sugarloaf and Hackett are asked to conserve water

The City of Fayetteville is asking people with homes and businesses in east Fayetteville, Elkins and Goshen to monitor their water use

Cedarville Water customers are being asked to conserve water as restrictions go into place

In Poteau, Oklahoma, customers with James Morrison with Poteau Valley Improvement Authority are asked to conserve water.

On July 14, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wrote a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture asking for a disaster declaration for the entire state.

A report shows all of Arkansas in a drought with the hottest temperatures the state has seen in 10 years, causing farmers in the state to have trouble producing hay, heavily affecting cattle herds. Row crops also need more water to grow in the dry weather, increasing costs and stressing irrigation equipment.

Wildfire danger in Arkansas is also at a 10-year high, causing 53 of the state's 75 counties to issue burn bans.

