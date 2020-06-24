x
coronavirus

Local doctors discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

5NEWS spoke with two local doctors about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

JOHNSON, Ark. — 5NEWS spoke with Dr. Hugh Jackson Tuesday (June 23) and Dr. Lisa Low, Mercy Medical Director for Community Health Wednesday (June 24) about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The following is the number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas as of June 24:

  • 17,375 cumulative cases (up 697) 
  • 267 hospitalizations (up 19) 
  • 240 deaths (up 3) 
  • 5,567 active cases 
  • 58 on ventilators (up 1) 
  • 11,568 recoveries (up 348) 
  • 7,374 have been tested in the last 24 hours.
  • Of the 697 new cases: 
    • Washington Co. had 79 
    • Benton Co. had 67 
    • Sebastian Co. had 40 
  • 125,002 tests have been done in the month of June
  • Gov. says the state's goal is to test 180,000 Arkansans for COVID-19 in July.
  • Gov. Hutchinson says ADH is asked to double the number of contact tracers from 350 to 700, which if approved would cost $22 million.

