Local doctors discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

JOHNSON, Ark. — 5NEWS spoke with Dr. Hugh Jackson Tuesday (June 23) and Dr. Lisa Low, Mercy Medical Director for Community Health Wednesday (June 24) about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.
- 17,375 cumulative cases (up 697)
- 267 hospitalizations (up 19)
- 240 deaths (up 3)
- 5,567 active cases
- 58 on ventilators (up 1)
- 11,568 recoveries (up 348)
- 7,374 have been tested in the last 24 hours.
- Of the 697 new cases:
- Washington Co. had 79
- Benton Co. had 67
- Sebastian Co. had 40
- 125,002 tests have been done in the month of June
- Gov. says the state's goal is to test 180,000 Arkansans for COVID-19 in July.
- Gov. Hutchinson says ADH is asked to double the number of contact tracers from 350 to 700, which if approved would cost $22 million.