Rogers K-5 virtual teachers dedicated to quality education

When learning virtually, school officials say it’s best for students to establish a routine and to have a dedicated workspace.

ROGERS, Ark. — While children across Arkansas are waking up this morning to get ready for their first day back to school, some won’t be going that far.

Many parents have opted for remote learning this semester.

5NEWS spoke with staff at the Rogers School District to find out how parents can best prepare their kids for virtual learning.

While the vast majority of students in the Rogers School District are returning to campus this semester, about 20 percent have opted to go virtual.

K-5 virtual learning teachers at Rogers Public Schools are working together to prepare lessons for the new school year.

Rogers K-5 Virtual Learning Principal, Kristy Brown, said “You’re not going to have to catch the school bus in the morning, but you want to get up and get dressed, eat breakfast and then have learning time.”

Susan Hill is a virtual kindergarten teacher for the Rogers School District says they are trying to make things as similar to a traditional learning environment as possible.

“We’re still reading out loud books, we’re filming lessons, things the district might not have a lesson for, we are filming us doing the lessons,” said Susan.

Sometimes kids will have to work independently.

Kimberly Waltman, a parent who will be helping her child with virtual schooling, commented “We are in a routine and trying to get him in that zone. I’m just trying to explain it all to him so that he can get mentally prepared.”

Another parent who chose virtual learning, Kristina Kester, doesn't think it will be a problem for her son, Hayden. He wanted to go virtual so that he could spend more time with his grandmother.

“I just want him to not worry about little things, because even if he’s not learning in-person, he can call his teacher. She says we can call, text, or email her, and they have a meeting every day at 8:30 in the morning,” said Kristina.

These teachers promise that students will still be getting a quality education.

Hill added, “I get to know 51 little people and they’re now part of my life and still be forever.”

Parents of virtual students can pick up lunch at four different locations between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.