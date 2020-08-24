Police remind public to obey school bus traffic laws as schools open in Arkansas

Local law enforcement agencies will have no tolerance when it comes to disobeying traffic laws at bus stops.

ARKANSAS, USA — Today is a big day for kids in Arkansas who are returning to school for the first time since last spring, and buses are back on the roads.

Lowell Police Department (LPD) and many other local police departments are reminding citizens to follow traffic laws at bus stops, as children across the area will be getting on and off buses this morning and afternoon.

LPD states, “Lowell Police, along with all other law enforcement agencies, will have no tolerance when it comes to disobeying traffic laws at bus stops. Pay attention, put down cell phones and focus on the goal.”

There are many changes this school year, including procedures for bus riders during pickup and drop off.

LPD says the number one goal is safety for all involved and encourages everyone to be patient and understanding during these times.

It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. If the yellow or red lights are flashing, and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.

Watch: Arkansas State Police Bus Safety Video

According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are four to seven-years-old and walking.

Pea Ridge Police Department shared, “Please take some time to be extra careful and safe around school zones, as well as bus pickup and drop off areas. Our kids are worth the extra time.”

Dyer Police Department also posted a safety reminder, writing, “Remember, you must stop for flashing red lights. This law includes two-lane and four-lane highways in all directions, even those with a middle turning lane.”