ROGERS, Ark — The Rogers Fire Department responded to a house fire this afternoon (Sept. 11).

The house is on the 2300 block of South 16th Street. Heavy fire was reported from the roof by the department.

Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says the family was in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

The fire was contained and no other homes were involved in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

