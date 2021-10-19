Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign approaches

The Salvation Army's kick-off for its Red Kettle Campaign is approaching with all proceeds supporting the local community.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas is kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 12, collecting donations for its programs and services.

"The success of the Red Kettle Fundraising Campaign is vital for The Salvation Army to not only continue to meet the needs of our community, but to keep up with the growing demand," said Captain Joshua Robinett, Northwest Arkansas Area Commander.

Programs supported include:

Social services where programs provide food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance;

Casework and counseling, with programs for health care and residential assistance;

Rehabilitation center with programs that offer life skill classes and support those struggling with addiction;

Holiday programs, in which the distinctive Red Kettles are a centerpiece, to help families and individuals financially at year-end.

Salvation Army red kettles will be stationed outside local stores and businesses from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday from Nov.12 to Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army says the 2021 Red Kettle goal for the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas is $420,000.

"In the past year, The Salvation Army has provided $224,558 in financial assistance, 29,048 nights of shelter, 107,014 hot meals and has housed 308 families," said Captain Robinett.

To volunteer to ring bells with The Salvation Army, please click here or

to donate online, visit the Salvation Army's Virtual Red Kettle.