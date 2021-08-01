Rising corn, soybean prices encouraging more planting in Arkansas

Corn and soybean prices have been in the doldrums for nearly half a decade, but in early 2021 that changed.

ARKANSAS, USA — Corn and soybean prices have been in the doldrums for nearly half a decade, but in early 2021 that changed. Prices surged and it created a shift in row acres across Arkansas, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Cotton and rice prices are relatively stable, but they couldn’t match the potential profits offered by corn and soybeans this year, said Scott Stiles, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

“For those two markets, price recouped a lot of the losses seen over the past few weeks and returned very close to $6 for corn and $14 for soybeans,” Stiles said. “That’s the backstory for the acreage shifts we’ve seen this year.