Procter & Gamble Fayetteville building sold for $12.7 million

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 61,017-square-foot office building in Fayetteville recently sold for $12.7 million. The purchase price equals $208.13 per square foot.

A tenants-in-common partnership led by Bayou Bluff LLC of Texas, managed by Graham Streett, and GAR CO LLC of Arkansas, managed by Brandon Adams, bought the two-story, Class A office building at 1303 E. Joyce Blvd. Cole PG Fayetteville AR LLC, managed by Phoenix-based real estate investment trust Vereit Inc., was the seller.

A five-year, $6 million loan arranged through Chip Blanchard of Russellville-based First State Bank backed the acquisition.

