Donors needed for Fort Smith blood drive as area hospitals see shortage in supply

After dealing with inclement weather, multiple blood drives across the area have had to be canceled, which is going to make things worse for the blood supply.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — We have seen an increase in blood usage in our area hospitals over the last month which has caused the blood supply at Arkansas Blood Institute to drop to a low level.

After dealing with inclement weather, multiple blood drives across the area have had to be canceled, which is going to make things worse for the blood supply.

With more inclement weather expected in the next few days, officials want to make sure the drives being held do as well as possible so hospitals can have enough supply.

If you'd like to donate you can do so at the blood drive happening Tuesday, Feb. 9 at CV's Foods located at 3408 Jenny Lind in Fort Smith. You can donate from 1:30-6 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcomed and needed.