Rapper accused of killing, dumping body of 15-year-old boy near Goshen

Diontre D. Lang, also known as SmokeDollaz, was arrested for the death of a teen discovered near Goshen in October.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — 22-year-old Diontre D. Lang, also known as Smoke Dollaz, is in custody in connection with a 15-year-old Northwest Arkansas boy's death.

On Oct. 21, 2020, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to Goshen-Tuttle Road to help the Washington County Sheriff's Office with a suspicious death investigation.

At the scene, the body of a 15-year-old boy was discovered.

Following several months of investigating the boy's death, a Capital Murder arrest warrant was issued for Lang.

Fayetteville Police say they received information that Lang was in Oklahoma City and that they, along with Oklahoma City police and U.S. Marshalls, took him into custody.

He was taken into custody Saturday (Feb. 6) just before he was set to perform at an Oklahoma City bar.

Police believe the crime took place outside a gas station on Garland Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Fayetteville and that the boy's body was discovered the next day.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department told 5NEWS he believes the incident was a bad drug deal.

“It’s an ongoing investigation," Sgt. Murphy said. "The detectives are going to keep working on it even though someone is in jail. There is a lot of work being done on this case. Thousands of more hours to put into it to put it all together, but it definitely is nice to get someone behind bars.”

Fayetteville Police say Lang will be extradited to Arkansas, where he will be booked into the Washington County Jail.