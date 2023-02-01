Poteau animal rescue shutting down after a decade of saving animals

3 Girls Animal Rescue marked their 10-year anniversary by closing, citing a "saturation of animals at shelters" and low adoption rates.

POTEAU, Okla. — A Poteau animal rescue is closing after a decade of service to cats and dogs in and around LeFlore County.

The start of 2013 began with 3 Girls Animal Rescue pulling dogs from pounds that were set to be euthanized. A decade later, co-founder, Mitzi Burkhart, marked the anniversary by closing the doors to the shelter for good.

"Seeing it build up so big, and then having it close is tough," said Burkart. She says most of all, she's "concerned about what's going to happen to them [animals] now."

Burkhart tells 5NEWS that a lack of long-term, no-kill shelters and a willingness to adopt in southern states forced 3 Girls Animal Rescue and other rescues to transport cats and dogs to northern states.

For years, states like Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota, have taken in the transported animals. However, Burkhart says these shelters have brought in more animals than are being adopted - forcing her to close.

"Those receiving shelters are slower to adopt out now," said Burkhart. "So many animals have been transported up into their areas now, that they don't have that need anymore."

Since the inception of 3 Girls Animal Rescue, the organization has saved the lives of more than 9,000 cats and dogs. With the closure, it leaves a hole in the community that gave a voice to the voiceless.

"I'm just so afraid it's going to be out of sight, out of mind," said Burkhart through tears. "Their faces in those kennels and the pounds will never leave my mind. That's the part that's heartbreaking because they don't really have much hope now."

When asked if she thought more shelters would be the answer, Burkhart said no.

"It's really about the overpopulation and the need for spay and neuter," Burkhart explained. "Everything else is a band-aid."

Burkhart further explained, that without more laws and regulations for spaying or neutering cats and dogs, the overpopulation and lack of sheltering will continue. She fears it will lead to more euthanizations instead of animals finding their forever homes.

"I just beg everyone to remember that those things are going to continue...we have to change," Burkhart says.

