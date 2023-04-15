Police investigate deadly shooting in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on SW Landau Court in Bentonville on Saturday, April 15, at around 8:48 a.m.
Police were called to the scene to respond to a fight and shooting in progress. It was reported that a neighbor from across the home had fired two shots at a male who was lying on the ground in the front yard.
Witnesses said they saw the shooter, a black male, place a firearm in his waistband and take off running.
Police arrived just before 9 a.m. and found 19-year-old Aaron Joseph Adams, dead on the scene.
After further investigating, police were able to locate the firearm and the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Kay Taylor, who is now in custody.
