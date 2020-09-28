Lightning strike causes Pleasant View home to go up in flames

A lightning strike caused a Pleasant View home to go up in flames early Monday morning.

OZARK, Ark. — A lightning strike caused a Pleasant View home to go up in flames early Monday (Sept. 28) morning.

At 3:44 a.m. Monday, the Ozark Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Whitson Lane in the Pleasant View Community.

The homeowner advised dispatch that at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, lightning struck their home. During the night, the homeowner awoke to find smoke coming out from behind their kitchen cabinets, according to a Facebook post from the Ozark Fire Department.

This morning at 3:44 AM Ozark Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Whitson Lane in the Pleasant View... Posted by Ozark - AR Fire Department on Monday, September 28, 2020

Firefighters made their way inside the home to find heavy flames in the attic above the kitchen and inside the kitchen. The fire was brought under control and contained to the kitchen and the attic, according to the Ozark Fire Department.

Smoke and heat damage was sustained through-out the house.

The Ozark Fire Department reports that there were no injures from the incident.