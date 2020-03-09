Former Franklin County Deputy arrested for sexual indecency with a minor

According to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police, Zachary English, 23, of Ozark was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 1, by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.



English was charged at the time of the arrest with two counts of Sexual Indecency with a Minor. He was turned over to authorities at the Crawford County Detention Center.



On Aug. 31, the Arkansas State Police was requested by Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Phillips to initiate an investigation based on allegations made against English, according to Sadler.



The investigation remains open and active. No other details have been released at this time.