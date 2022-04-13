Planned Parenthood warns Arkansas abortions can increase as Oklahoma abortion ban signed into law

Planned Parenthood says Arkansas can soon expect to see a spike in the state as many travel from Texas and now Oklahoma.

ARKANSAS, USA — After Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law making it illegal to perform an abortion in the state, Planned Parenthood is discussing how this will affect them and their clients.

"We don't ant to allow abortions in the state of Oklahoma," said Gov. Stitt.

Senate Bill 612, signed into law Tuesday, April 13, can convict anyone of performing an abortion will face up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine but does not authorize criminal charges against a woman for receiving an abortion. The only exception to the bill is for an abortion to be performed to save the life of the mother.

"The law just signed by the governor, is a near total ban," said Emily Wales, Interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

The Oklahoma Senate also considers the Sneate Bill to be modeled after the controversial Texas Heart Beat Bill.

Oklahoma and Arkansas have already seen an increase of more than 500 patients since Texas' law passed. Planned Parenthood says the natural state can soon expect an increase in the number of abortions in the state as many travel from neighboring states like Texas and now possibly Oklahoma.

"We have been providing more care to Texans in Arkansas than our usual patient load. Since September Texans have been scrambling to find care," said Wales.

The Oklahoma bill will take into at the end of August but is still dependent on what the U.S. Supreme Couty decides.

Arkansas' abrotion ban, signed into law March 2021, makes abortion illegal at all stages but was put on hold by a district court till July.

"Unless it was a medical emergency to save the live of the pregnant person. Which is an extremely narrow exception," said Jill Lens a Robert A. Leflar Professor of Law. "Wer'e all just sort of waiting. Waiting to see what happens."

Any decision made by the Supreme Couty concerning Roe V. Wade, will affect these state laws by:

If upheld, Oklahoma's ban will likely be deemed unconsitutional.

If overturned, Arkansas' ban will likely go into effect immediately.

