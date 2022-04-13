Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority provides $2 million to Office of Juvenile Affairs

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is allocating $2 million to the state's Office of Juvenile Affairs to fund evidence-based substance abuse interventions.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) announced it would be allocating funds to the state's Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA) to fund substance abuse interventions.

On Tuesday, April 12, OMMA announced the $2 million allocations of funds to the Oklahoma OJA to fund evidence-based substance abuse interventions statewide.

The $2 million in funding comes from Oklahoma state law that requires part of the medical marijuana excise tax revenue, which comes from licensed medical marijuana patients and caregivers when making purchases at dispensaries, to fund anti-drug and rehabilitation programs. The $2 million is included in OMMA’s fiscal year 2022 budget, and the OJA will provide quarterly project reports to OMMA.

The OJA will use the funds to provide an evidence-based intervention program called Functional Family Therapy (FFT) to residents across the state. The OJA is partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) for this program to address adolescent substance abuse and the underlying behavioral health conditions that lead to misuse.

FFT is currently being implemented in 45 states and 10 countries and is a leading treatment supported by the Federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. FFT is a family-based intervention which means the adults will also benefit alongside their teens.

“The drug epidemic has plagued Oklahoma communities,” said OJA Executive Director Rachel Holt. “Unfortunately, the impact includes many adolescents across the state. Substance abuse is associated with a multitude of lifelong negative impacts, including involvement within the justice system. These are multi-generational issues for Oklahoma youth, and OJA is committed to working with youth and families to help end the cycle. FFT has shown to be an effective family-based intervention, and OJA is thrilled to bring this intervention to Oklahoma. FFT would not be in Oklahoma without this funding to train and support it.”

Outcomes of FFT have led to decreased substance abuse and safer communities by allowing youth to be treated in the community due to the specialized program. Additionally, the FFT model has demonstrated positive outcomes to keep families together during child welfare involvement in other states across the U.S.

“Early and effective intervention for substance use can have an enormous positive influence on the lives of adolescents,” said OJA Director of Behavioral Health Shel Millington. “Teen drug use tends to co-exist with other issues, including having one or more mental health conditions and often other behavioral concerns.”

A request for proposals process will identify the clinicians who will receive the training made possible by this funding.

