Washington County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam

WCSO says it will never solicit money over the phone and tells residents to always be suspicious if they are asked to pay with gift cards.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning residents of a phone scam where someone pretended to be one of their officers.

The Fayetteville Police Department took a report recently of someone who pretended to be Alan Johnson, a deputy at WCSO. The scammer said he was Johnson and told the victim they had a warrant. The victim paid the scammer $1000 in gift cards.

WCSO says scammers do this every few months and warn residents to not fall for it. WCSO says it will never solicit money over the phone and tells residents to always be suspicious if someone asks them to pay with a gift card.