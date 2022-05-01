Phone scammers pose as Sebastian Co. Deputies

The scammers are calling victims and telling them that they've missed jury duty and now have a warrant out for their arrest.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Phone scammers are back at it again but this time are posing as deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

According to Cpt. Philip Pevehouse with the SCSO, the scammers are calling victims and telling them that they've missed jury duty and now have a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammers tell victims that if they put money on cash cards and give the PIN of the card to them that the warrant will be taken care of. The scammer also asks the victim to stay on the phone as they do this in order to confirm they get their money.

Pevehouse says the scammers are using the number 479-259-9097 to call victims. He says this number is NOT connected to the sheriff's office.

He says this same scam has appeared in several different versions over the last few years.

The SCSO will never call about a warrant and ask for money to make the warrant go away. The sheriff's office is never going to ask you to place money on a cash card for legal fee payments, nor do they handle legal fee payments over the phone.