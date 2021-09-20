Pfizer: Vaccine effective in kids 5 and up, Arkansas parent react

Pfizer’s announcement has mixed reactions from parents with some excited to get their child vaccinated while others say, they won’t take a chance on it.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Monday, September 20, Pfizer announced its covid-19 vaccine is safe for kids ages 5 through 11.

However, for mom of four Kara Harward, she says she won’t be vaccinating her kids anytime soon.

“It’s been done too quickly for my comfort,” said Harward. “So, my children will not have the vaccine. “

Mom of two Jacqueline Presley says she’s ready to get her 10-year old vaccinated. Saying it’s no different from other safe vaccines given to children.

“We are not doctors or scientists,” said Presley. “So, we’re going to have to trust that we are being cared for in this way.”

Presley vaccinated her 12-year-old daughter earlier this year and says she had no problems.

“She was so ready to be with other kids again,” Presley said. “We did virtual learning last year for her. So, she was so ready to be with the other kids again that she was thrilled to get the vaccine."

Dr. Rick Barr with Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock says if and when the Pfizer vaccine is approved by the FDA for emergency use, they plan to start offering the vaccine for that younger age group.

"The side effect profile from the vaccine is very, very safe in adults [and] kids and I'm sure that's what the FDA is going to be looking at for approval," said Dr. Barr.

Dr. Barr is seeing the impact of COVID on kids first-hand, as of Monday (Sept. 20), Children’s in Little Rock is treating 14 kids for the virus.

"Some of them are just hospitalized and requiring oxygen, but some of them are in the intensive care unit and carefully ventilated because of COVID respiratory failures," Dr. Barr said.

But as for Harward, she says she and her family had covid and built antibodies to fight the virus. She says that’s enough for now.

“Normal vaccines it takes several years to create and for this one to be created in such a short amount of time makes me hesitate.”

Despite Pfizer’s announcement, the vaccine must get emergency approval from the FDA before kids ages 5 to 11 can receive the vaccine.