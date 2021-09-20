Statewide community flu vaccine clinics begin next week

Starting Monday, Sept. 27, the Arkansas Department of Health will be giving flu vaccines at each county health unit throughout the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans can now prepare for the upcoming flu season by getting their vaccine during clinics across the state.

Starting Monday, Sept. 27, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will be giving flu vaccines at each county health unit throughout the state.

The flu shot will be available at no cost during the community vaccine clinics but those receiving a vaccine are asked to bring their insurance cards with them.

If you don't have insurance or your insurance does not cover the vaccine, you will still be able to receive one at no cost.

You can contact your nearest local health unit for more information about the clinics.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Chief Medical Officer. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families, because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important to keep yourself healthy and out of the hospital.”

Annual flu vaccinations are recommended for most adults and children ages six months and older. The flu virus changes from year to year, and this year’s vaccine protects against flu viruses expected to cause the most illness this flu season.