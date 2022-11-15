$22 million expansion planned for Pernod Ricard plant in Fort Smith

The $22 million investment will provide the facility with canning capabilities, add more jobs and accelerate the company's growth.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Pernod Ricard USA will invest in its first-ever ready-to-drink (RTD) canning line, which will be located at its plant in Fort Smith.

The investment will cost the company $22 million and provide the Fort Smith facility with canning capabilities and accelerated growth as it adds more jobs.

“This investment is an incredible step in strengthening our manufacturing footprint in Fort Smith,” said Pierre Joncourt, senior vice president, Pernod Ricard North America. “The high-speed canning line will be instrumental in increasing our production capabilities and swiftly bringing our premium, bar-quality RTDs to market.”

According to Pernod Ricard's press release, RTDs are projected to be the fastest-growing alcohol category globally over the next five years and are expected to increase by an additional $11.6 billion during that time.

The Fort Smith plant already produces several Pernod Ricard spirits including Kahlua Coffee Liqueur and Seagram’s Gin. The new canning line will give the plant an opportunity to make other popular brands like Jameson, Absolut, Malibu and TX Whiskey "even more accessible and enjoyable for consumers", said the release.

Because of the projected growth, the plant has added eight new 50,000-gallon tanks to assist with their production.

"'Made in Arkansas,’ ‘Made in Fort Smith – that’s exactly where we want more products made. Pernod Ricard USA recognizes that value,” Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack said. “This new canning line will enhance the power of Arkansas manufacturing and further unleash economic opportunity. When those lines move, we see the quality production, employees and work being done locally to support our supply chain and industry. This investment is a testament to that.”

