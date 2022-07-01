Peak Innovation Center faces construction issues, opening date delayed

Fort Smith Public School’s Peak Innovation Center will not open until late March due to construction challenges.

ARKANSAS, USA — Because of numerous construction challenges, Fort Smith Public School’s Peak Innovation Center will not open until late March. The FSPS school board was told in November the facility would be finished on Dec. 23, allowing students to attend the center Jan. 4 when school resumed.

“Construction challenges including supply chain issues and labor shortages have delayed the opening of Peak Innovation Center,” said Zena Featherston Marshall, FSPS executive director of communication and community partnerships.

As of Tuesday, work continues on multiple aspects of the building like safety, electrical, parking, exterior site work, and equipment calibration, Marshall said.