Peak Center to open in late December, roof leaks remain to be fixed

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Construction of Fort Smith Public School’s Peak Innovation Center is expected to be completed by Dec. 23, Shawn Shaffer, FSPS facilities supervisor told the FSPS school board Nov. 15.
“I was at the site today at Peak,” Shaffer said. “And we are currently still on track to be complete with this project by Dec. 23.”
One of the hurdles the district encountered with the center is trying to get roofing materials, Shaffer said. They had been told they would get those materials by November, but that date was pushed to April, which meant that the roof would not be completed before the start of the spring semester.
