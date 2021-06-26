Pea Ridge police officer dead

A Pea Ridge Officer is dead this afternoon (June 26) according to Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police Department.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Pea Ridge Officer is dead this afternoon (June 26) according to Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police Department. Officer Kevin Dale Apple was killed in an accident while on duty.

At approximately 11:24 a.m. the Pea Ridge Police was alerted by the Rogers Police Department about a vehicle they had been following. The Rogers Police had been involved in a vehicle pursuit with an older model blue SUV.

At around 12:09 p.m., Pea Ridge Police located the vehicle parked at the White Oak gas station. Officer Apple and Officer Brian Stamps attempted to make contact with the vehicle occupants but when they did, an altercation erupted. The vehicle then rammed into the police car as they were fleeing, ran over Officer Apple killing him.

With the help of several surrounding departments including the Rogers Police Department, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Police, and more, the two suspects were successfully located and taken into custody without incident.

The suspects have been identified as Shawn Cash of Pine Bluff and Elijah Inadozola of Bella Vista. The relationship between the two is unknown at this time. The Benton County Sheriff's Office will be taking over the investigation.

Police say all they need right now is prayers.

“Our department is in shock right now. We are a hometown and everyone in our Police Department are family and so we ask that you give us and our family some space. Give us some patience and time and we do appreciate your support.”

Crews are still on scene near Lee Town Road and North Curtis Ave. Part of the road is currently closed and will continue to be closed for an approximate two more hours.

This is an ongoing investigation.