Pea Ridge honors officer Kevin Apple's memory

The small community of Pea Ridge continues to mourn the death of an officer killed while on duty.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The small community of Pea Ridge continues to mourn the death of an officer killed while on duty. Kevin Dale Apple with the Pea Ridge Police Department died yesterday (June 26) after being run over by a car.

Directly across the street from the Pea Ridge Police Department, Officer Apple lost his life at the White Oak Gas Station. Now, many community members have stopped by to honor him. One consistent message we heard from community members is how great of a person he was.

“He was nice. He was caring. He was compassionate,” Patricia Burris, who witnessed Officer Apple dead and had several encounters with him. “He’s really going to be a person that we really miss,” said Bob Rich, a former neighbor of Officer Apple for over 10 years.

The Pea Ridge officer was a friend to everyone and always willing to help.

“Kevin came out to cut my grass, worked my flowerbeds took the trash out,” said Sharla Rich, a former neighbor of Officer Apple when recalling the many times, he’s helped their family over the past 10 years.

On Saturday around noon, his life was taken.

“It’s something nobody should ever have to see is a horrific act,” said Jim Erwin. He helped stop the suspects after he witnessed Shawna Cash and Elijah indazole run over Officer Apple. Within seconds, he says he jumped into his car to chase down the pair.

“I never had a second thought I never was concerned about anything but making sure those folks were caught,” Erwin said.

Erwin following them for around 8.5 miles, from Pea Ridge to Bella Vista, notifying law enforcement every step of the way.

“We stayed on him…for Mr. Apple,” said Erwin.