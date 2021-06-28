Northwest Arkansas police agencies hold processional to honor fallen Pea Ridge officer

The processional started in Eureka Springs and went to the Benton Co. Sheriff's Department, with many agencies coming out to show support for the Pea Ridge office.

PEA RIDGE, Arkansas — As the community continues to grieve the death of Officer Kevin Apple, several came together to show their support for the Pea Ridge Police Department with a processional held on Sunday.

This morning many police agencies, from all over Northwest Arkansas met here at the Benton County Coroner’s Office to escort the body of their fallen officer and friend, but not only are officers struggling with the news, so are community members who also came out today to show their support.

“I felt sad, I felt upset, and I felt angry that you have a man that left his house to do his job to protect his community he’s killed in action.”

Jamie George was one of a few dozen who lined the sidewalk as the long line of officers passed by.

“They need to know they have support from the community.”

This is why Michael Comet came out after hearing the tragic news of Officer Kevin Apple’s death.

"It broke my heart cause this man had a family he didn’t deserve this he was doing his job for me and you.”

And it’s because of this that Comet says was very eye-opening.

“It’s hard to see that’s a man’s life that just passed before us he gave his life yesterday and that’s hard to witness.”

Officer Apple was a 23-year police veteran and served with the pea ridge police department for three years.

A candlelight vigil was also held last night at Pea Ridge City Park in honor of Officer Kevin Apple.

The processional started in Eureka Springs and went to the Benton County Sheriff's Department, with many agencies coming out to show support for the Pea Ridge officer.