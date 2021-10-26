Fort Smith Regional Art Museum announces new exhibit featuring John Belle, Jr.'s works

The "John Belle, Jr.- Coming Home" exhibition will be on display as the inaugural exhibition in the Sandi and Sandy Sanders Gallery for the Permanent Collection.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) has announced the opening of its new exhibition, “John Bell, Jr. - Coming Home."

The exhibition opens Friday, Oct. 29, and will be the inaugural exhibition in the Sandi and Sandy Sanders Gallery for the Permanent Collection.

The artwork was gifted to the RAM from Bell’s family, which includes over 50 works, including original oil and watercolors, pen and ink and graphite drawings, many pieces never before seen in public.

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum has created a new series of programs called The John Bell, Jr. Legacy Project, whose mission is to preserve, protect and educate about the art and life of John Bell, Jr.

To provide funding for the preservation, education and display of Bell’s art the John Bell, Jr. Legacy Society has been established and the RAM will serve as the new home of John Bell, Jr.