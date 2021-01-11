New exhibit opens at Crystal Bridges

The "In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting," co-created by the museum's Chief Curator Austen Barron Bailly, will be open to the public from Nov. 6, 2021, to Jan. 31, 2022.

The museum described the new exhibit saying, "visitors will be transported across time and water on the wave of a diverse range of modern and historical artists including Georgia O’Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Kay WalkingStick, Norman Rockwell, Hale Woodruff, Paul Cadmus, Thomas Hart Benton, Jacob Lawrence, Valerie Hegarty, Stuart Davis, and many more. Visitors will discover the sea as an expansive way to reflect on American culture and environment, learn how coastal and maritime symbols moved inland across the United States, and question what it means to be 'in American waters.'"