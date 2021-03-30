OZ Art NWA and Justkids team up to bring public art to Bentonville

The mural will be located in downtown Bentonville on the corner of Main and 2nd Streets.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — OZ Art NWA and Justkids have partnered to bring artist Ouizi to Bentonville for a large public art installation.

The mural will be located in downtown Bentonville on the corner of Main and 2nd Streets. Ouizi began her work Monday (March 29) and will take two weeks to complete.

“I am delighted and humbled to return to Bentonville to paint a new mural in the town square,” Ouizi said. “When I was last here painting inside Crystal Bridges, it was Summer, so I look forward to seeing the city in the Spring!”

Louise Jones, aka Ouizi, was born and raised in Santa Monica, California to Shanghainese parents. She is best known for her large-scale floral mural installations which can be seen in public spaces throughout the United States, from museums to public parks.

The murals often depict site-specific plants and animals, and the techniques are uniquely informed by her education in drawing and printmaking.