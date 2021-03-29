Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation celebrates 3rd anniversary with virtual Kathak performance

“A Dancing Love Story: The Kathak Edition” will be choreographed and performed by the amazing Kumar Sharma from Mumbai, India and his group, The Kathak Rockers.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, a local Northwest Arkansas (NWA) non-profit organization that celebrates rich Indian culture and heritage is celebrating its third year of operating in NWA.

The occasion will be marked by showcasing the first-ever Kathak performance to the region, which will be performed virtually on April 25.

Kathak is a North Indian dance form that includes intense footwork, spins and storytelling through movement.

The April 25 performance is called “A Dancing Love Story: The Kathak Edition.”

Choreographed and performed by the amazing Kumar Sharma from Mumbai, India and his group, The Kathak Rockers, the performance will tell a story of love, woven through exciting and thrilling music with dance movements.

Kumar is known for his energy, fast movement, grace and spell-binding choreography.

“When you watch Kumar perform, you start dancing yourself. You are just drawn into his energy”, said Srividya Venkatasubramanya, Executive Director of Ra-Ve.

Megha Mittal, a spokesperson for Kumar is thrilled to do this project for Ra-Ve said they would have liked to come in person to Bentonville but feel an online performance with everyone’s safety in mind is better than a full in person performance.

Beginning April 2, tickets can be purchased here for $20 per person.

Guests can watch the performance on Zoom or in-person on a big screen with limited seats at the foundation’s new headquarters in Bentonville.

Complimentary Indian refreshments will be provided to all ticket holders.

Masks and spaced seating will be mandatory. Proceeds will be used to expand this rich history and exciting offerings throughout the year.