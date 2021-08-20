Watch: Safety when driving in a school zone

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As students return to school drivers are seeing more traffic around the area.
Staying safe while driving through a school zone is a top priority this time of year.
One of the most important things to note is that when passing a school, if you see signs with lights flashing, that means you’re in a school zone children are present, meaning you need to slow down.
In Arkansas, the speed limit in school zones is 25 mph and the zones begin 300 feet before campus.
“Avoid the traffic…get there a little bit early the other thing when it comes to pickup we have a lot of parents line up to an hour before but an average pickup is 20-25 min so why add another hour so we’re asking at 3, 3:05 that’s when you want to arrive,” said Bill Hollenbeck, Fort Smith Schools Security Director.