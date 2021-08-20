Watch: Safety when driving in a school zone

Drivers have experienced more traffic lately as students returned to school.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As students return to school drivers are seeing more traffic around the area.

Staying safe while driving through a school zone is a top priority this time of year.

One of the most important things to note is that when passing a school, if you see signs with lights flashing, that means you’re in a school zone children are present, meaning you need to slow down.

In Arkansas, the speed limit in school zones is 25 mph and the zones begin 300 feet before campus.