Bentonville School District wants parents’ mask mandate lawsuit removed to federal court

Three parents are suing over the school district’s decision on Aug. 11 to require face masks after a judge blocked the state’s mask mandate ban.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday (Aug. 19), attorneys representing the Bentonville School District filed a notice of removal in a mask mandate lawsuit against the district in an effort to remove the lawsuit from Benton County Circuit Court to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Three parents are suing over the school district’s decision on Aug. 11 to require face masks after a judge blocked the state’s mask mandate ban. The requirement in Bentonville is for students ages 3 and up.

The parents argue that the school board did not have the authority to institute a mask requirement for school. The parents are asking a Benton County judge to temporarily block the district from enforcing the ban while they challenge it.

“We were made aware of this situation Thursday morning,” Bentonville Schools spokeswoman Leslee Wright said in a statement. “Our legal counsel is currently reviewing the matter and we look forward to a vigorous defense of our district.”