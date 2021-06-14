Walton Arts Center open call: Northwest Arkansas artists

The exhibition will be a celebration of the talented artists who call this region home and will take place in Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walton Arts Center is now accepting entries for the regional arts center’s first open call group exhibition featuring works from Northwest Arkansas visual artists curated by local artist Kathy Thompson.

Artists 18 and older from Northwest Arkansas are invited to apply with works completed after Jan. 1, 2020, in the following media:

ceramics

painting

sculpture

digital

printmaking

fiber

photography

mixed media

crafts

fashion and illustration

The exhibition will be a celebration of the talented artists who call this region home and will take place in Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery from Sept. 30 to Nov. 5 as a kickoff for the 30th anniversary season at Walton Arts Center.

Artists may submit up to two works for consideration, however, only one work will be chosen for the exhibition.