One dead after fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead.

WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.

One person was able to escape but another has reportedly died.

The condition of the survivor is unknown at this time and no names have been released at this time.

The assisting agencies included Fayetteville, Wheeler, and Farmington Fire Departments, CEMS, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

