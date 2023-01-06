Crews battle house fire in Fort Smith

Emergency responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Crews in Fort Smith responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street on Friday, Jan. 6 at around 10 a.m. According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), crews worked to put out a house fire in the area.

According to the Fort Smith Fire Department, no one was home at the time of the fire and they are still trying to contact the residents.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but is believed to have been from an electrical outlet. There is no estimate yet on the cost of the damage.

The scene was cleared at around 11:35 a.m.

