Rogers Fire Department responds to structure fire

The Rogers Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday (Oct. 3) night.

ROGERS, Ark — The Rogers Fire Department responded to a building fire Saturday (Oct. 3) night. The fire was in a mid-rise hotel in the 4600-block of West Rozell Street.

Companies reported smoke on the third floor, according to their Facebook post. Lowell and Bentonville Fire Departments were assisting in the incident.

According to the Rogers Fire Department, they believe it was an electrical fire stemming from the 3rd floor from the staircase. Smoke filled the first and second floors.

The fire is now contained, but crews are chipping away at the outside of the 3rd floor to put water on the hot electrical lines.

Residents were evacuated at 7 p.m., and many are still outside watching the Rogers Fire Department work.