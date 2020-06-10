x
Crime

Rogers police look for suspects accused of burglary, stealing a vehicle

The burglary and theft happened at Unique Auto Sales in Rogers.
Credit: Rogers Police Department

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department is searching for suspects they say committed theft and burglary at a business in Rogers. 

On September 22, 2020, the two suspects in the photographs are suspected of committing commercial burglary and theft of a motor vehicle at Unique Auto Sales located at 125 W Kelley Drive.

If you know the identity of either person you're asked to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attn. Detective Templin. 

This case is documented under CR 2020-5795.

